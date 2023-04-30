Scientists tracked these warning signs ahead of Kilauea’s life-altering 2018 eruption

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five years have passed since Kilauea erupted – upending the lives of families all along Hawaii Island’s Leilani Estates.

May 3, 2018 was the day lava broke through to the surface. But before that, scientists were monitoring warning signs weeks in advance.

April 17, 2018: The early indications that activity was picking up emerge as USGS scientists notice increased magma pressure beneath Pu’u ‘o’o. That would lead to a rise in the crater floor.

By April 26, lava at the summit overflowed onto the halema’uma’u basin.

In the days that followed, scientists would witness crater floor collapses, and an ebb of lava, as it diverted back underground and traveled beneath the surface.

Then on May 3, 2018, the first fissure opened in Leilani Estates, sending lava shooting to the surface.

Ikaika Marzo quickly became a leading voice in the community. After the first reports of lava, he recalled seeing it shooting and spattering high into the air in the residential areas.

“After that we tried to go door to door to try to get people evacuated out of here,” he said in a phone interview with Hawaii News Now on that day.

Residents who were already on high alert began to flee their homes along the Lower East Rift Zone. Many of them, understanding the power of nature at work, begin paying respects to volcano goddess Pelehonuamea with ho’okupu, or offerings.

“She’s gonna do what she’s doing – she’s cleaning house. She’s just making right. She’s doing what she needs to do for the community. People have been getting sick. We’re in the rift zone, we’ve known the possibilities of her coming,” former Lanipuna Gardens resident Waiala Ahn previously said.

While thousands of tiny earthquakes are reported during the months-long eruption, the strongest shook the island at 12:32 p.m. on May 4. It was a magnitude 6.9.

Between May 3 and May 6 alone, 10 fissures would crack open in the Lower East Rift Zone. In total, that number would grow to 24.

As the eruption raged on, more than 700 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Through the hardships, the aloha spirit shined through as Pu’uhonua O Puna was set up as an information and assistance hub for displaced residents.

By early August, the eruption came to an end and alert levels were lowered. The landscape however, forever changed, and lives permanently altered.

“We’re stewards, this is her land and we’re thankful for her. And when she needs to do what she needs to do and make way and make new land and make right, then we just follow suit with her,” Ahn added.

