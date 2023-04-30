Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:44 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Shark encounter at Ala Moana surf spot just the latest in a string on Oahu’s south shore
'Curvy Surfer Girl' is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Nurse practitioner Anthony Carano speaks with a patient at the Mountain Park Health Center,...
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station