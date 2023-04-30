Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine tennis wins 2023 Big West Conference Championship over Cal Poly

The top-seeded Wahine took down No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4-2 in the Big West title match.
The top-seeded Wahine took down No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4-2 in the Big West title match.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team took home the 2023 Big West Championship on Saturday.

The top-seeded Wahine took down No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4-2 in the Big West title match.

Hawaii snags their third overall conference title — one title in the Big West and one in the WAC. This is also the first time Hawaii has won the regular season and tournament titles in the same season.

“We played good matches and we worked really hard throughout the whole year and every match, I think it’s a pressure and the whole team was really determined.” UH player Ana Vilcek said following the title match. “We worked pretty well, I’m very proud of each and every one of them.”

They close out the season with a 14-7 overall record.

UH now head to the NCAA team championships in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
'Curvy Surfer Girl' is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Shark encounter at Ala Moana surf spot just the latest in a string on Oahu’s south shore

Latest News

In the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, two former ILH standouts got the biggest call of their...
Three Hawaii-born players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, three more signed
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH men’s volleyball national championship defense
UH Men's Volleyball heads to Virginia to defend their national championship
UH Men's Volleyball heads to Virginia to defend their national championship
In the night cap, it saw two DI juggernauts going head-to-head.
Moanalua continues reign on OIA DI boys volleyball championship, sweeps Mililani