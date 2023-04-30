Rainbow Wahine tennis wins 2023 Big West Conference Championship over Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team took home the 2023 Big West Championship on Saturday.

The top-seeded Wahine took down No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4-2 in the Big West title match.

Hawaii snags their third overall conference title — one title in the Big West and one in the WAC. This is also the first time Hawaii has won the regular season and tournament titles in the same season.

“We played good matches and we worked really hard throughout the whole year and every match, I think it’s a pressure and the whole team was really determined.” UH player Ana Vilcek said following the title match. “We worked pretty well, I’m very proud of each and every one of them.”

They close out the season with a 14-7 overall record.

UH now head to the NCAA team championships in Orlando, Florida.

