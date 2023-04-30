Tributes
Molokai police officer shoots suspect armed with machete

An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.
An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai, police confirmed.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Sources say an officer shot a man reportedly armed with a machete.

The man was shot multiple times, but his condition is currently unknown.

Hawaii News Now reached out to a spokesperson from the Maui Police Department who could not yet confirm the details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

