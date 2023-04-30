Molokai police officer shoots suspect armed with machete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Sources say an officer shot a man reportedly armed with a machete.

The man was shot multiple times, but his condition is currently unknown.

Hawaii News Now reached out to a spokesperson from the Maui Police Department who could not yet confirm the details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

