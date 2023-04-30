Molokai police officer shoots suspect armed with machete
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An officer is involved in a shooting on Molokai Sunday morning, police confirmed.
Sources say an officer shot a man reportedly armed with a machete.
The man was shot multiple times, but his condition is currently unknown.
Hawaii News Now reached out to a spokesperson from the Maui Police Department who could not yet confirm the details.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
