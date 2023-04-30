Tributes
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Kapolei

Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kapolei early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Kapolei Parkway.

Investigators said a 35-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway when for unknown reasons, he lost control and was ejected onto the median.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man was transported via EMS to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead due to the collision.

Officials say the 35-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the collision.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 18 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

