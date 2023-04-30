HFD: Firefighters respond to overnight 2-alarm blaze in McCully

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to an overnight two-alarm apartment fire in McCully Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to the incident just around 11:15 p.m. at a two-story apartment on Kahuna Lane.

Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the first story of the apartment building.

Officials said all occupants had exited the building and were accounted for.

The fire was extinguished around 11:45 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of the fire as well as damage estimates.

