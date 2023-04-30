First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions Sunday, but more showers in the week ahead

Drier and more stable conditions are expected over the state Sunday as a band of moisture that brought heavier showers exits to the west of the islands. Breezy easterly trades are also expected.

Winds will shift from the southeast and weaken early in the week as an upper-level disturbance and a front approach west of the state. Clouds and showers will increase statewide at least through Wednesday and maybe beyond.

By Thursday or so, the disturbance should weaken and trade winds will strengthen, becoming quite gusty for the second half of the week. A more typical weather pattern of nighttime and morning showers is expected, but conditions may lean toward the wetter side.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, small waves along north and west shores will hold Sunday from a pair of small north and northwest swells. A larger swell is expected to boost waves late Tuesday and peak Wednesday. A new long-period south swell is expected to build Monday and Tuesday. East shore surf will trend up slightly in the coming week with increasing trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.