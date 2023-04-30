Tributes
Community, political leaders celebrate life of longtime Hawaii public official Ron Menor

Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration of life is planned for Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council.

Ronnie C. Menor, 67, died on Jan. 16.

Menor is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sons Benjamin, Andrew, and Anthony.

His obituary included the following statement:

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and communities he served during his lifetime. Ron will be remembered for his strong faith, indomitable spirit, and commitment to enhancing lives of others.

Menor’s family held a celebration of life service on April 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Assembly of God.

Menor’s family asked that In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established in Ron’s memory.

“We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of Hawaii over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council,” Gov. Josh Green said, in a statement.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Menor, the former chair of the Council, as a “valiant public servant.”

“Ron was a tireless leader who championed his community and had an incredible impact on our city,” Blangiardi said, in a statement. “We all owe him a debt of gratitude for his public service.”

