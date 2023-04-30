Analyst: Biden-Yoon summit underscores importance of US-South Korean ties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement and the Mutual Defense Treaty that created the formal alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. Those ties help protect Hawaii from ongoing threats from North Korea.

Tae-Ung Baik, UH law professor & Center for Korean Studies director, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about takeaways from the recent meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Joe Biden. The two unveiled a security agreement specifically meant to counter North Korean aggression and cooperation measures on economic, environmental, and technology issues.

The public is invited to a free event “Korea Matters for Hawaii/Hawaii Matters for Korea” on May 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the UH Center for Korean Studies, which will provide an update and perspective on the longstanding relationships between Korea and Hawaii and Korea and the United States. Baik will join other speakers Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Honolulu Seok-in Hong, EWC Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum and professor emeritus Edward J. Shultz. Registration & info: EastWestCenter.org.

The East-West Center in Washington, in partnership with the Korean Economic Institute and the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, launched a new edition of Korea Matters for America/America Matters for Korea.

This year also marks 120 years of Korean immigration to America, which first started with plantation laborers coming to Hawaii.

