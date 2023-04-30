70-year-old pedestrian killed in Kalihi after being struck by vehicle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 70-year-old pedestrian has died following a crash in Kalihi on Saturday night.

Authorities said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Nimitz highway in the Kalihi area.

Officials said a 59-year-old man was driving westbound onto Nimitz Highway, when he collided with a 70-year-old man walking in the crosswalk at the time of the collision. HPD said he was walking against the “Don’t Walk Sign”.

Authorities say that following the crash, the 70-year-old pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say, it is currently unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 18 during the same time in 2022.

An investigation remains ongoing.

