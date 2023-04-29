Zippy’s offers a sneak peek of its new Las Vegas location as construction continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is offering a sneak peek of its new location in Las Vegas!

The company released imagery of a Hawaii-themed mural at the eatery, now under construction.

Hawaii artists Jeff Gress and Kamea Hadar just finished the mural at the locaion near South Rainbow in southwest Las Vegas.

Construction was delayed by the pandemic, and there’s no official timeline for completion because of supply chain issues.

What is certain: There will be lines when it opens.

