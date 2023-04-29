Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Zippy’s offers a sneak peek of its new Las Vegas location as construction continues

Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.
Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.(Zippy's)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is offering a sneak peek of its new location in Las Vegas!

The company released imagery of a Hawaii-themed mural at the eatery, now under construction.

Hawaii artists Jeff Gress and Kamea Hadar just finished the mural at the locaion near South Rainbow in southwest Las Vegas.

Construction was delayed by the pandemic, and there’s no official timeline for completion because of supply chain issues.

What is certain: There will be lines when it opens.

Keep up to date on the progress here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Drag performer Dan Paul Roberts is known as Candi Shell.
Hawaii Republican lawmakers target drag story time at community event
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
An attempted channel crossing gone wrong led to an overturned boat and huge mess this week at...
Channel-crossing gone awry leaves behind a big mess at Molokai beach
Developer Banyan Drive Management said it will invest $20 million to renovate the aging Country...
Planned $20M renovation of dilapidated condo project part of vision to redevelop Hilo’s Banyan Drive