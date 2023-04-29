Tributes
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu

According to HPD's crime map, there's been five burglaries in Niu Valley within the past four weeks.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating several break-ins in east Honolulu ― and trying to determine whether they’re all related.

Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley home shows a woman wearing a mask making her way through different rooms and taking items.

Over the course of nine minutes, the video shows her returning and grabbing more things.

The owner, who wanted to remain anonymous because she feared for her safety, said the home was burglarized around 4 p.m. on Monday.

She adds that the woman took about $50,000 worth of valuables, including jewelry, designer bags and perfume.

According to HPD’s crime map, there’s been five burglaries in Niu Valley within the past four weeks.

Police said probable cause is required for an arrest and is developed through “careful, detailed investigative work.”

Russell Lum, owner of Digital Alarm Technology, recommends pairing surveillance cameras with motion sensors to make sure you’ll catch criminals in the act and alert authorities at the same time.

“Protocol on any alarm system should be for the siren to go off once a window or door is breached and then the dispatch company will first contact the customer to ensure it wasn’t a false alarm,” said Lum.

“And then they dispatch police, proper authorities and it can range anywhere depending on availability of HPD really it was it was what it comes down to.”

Lum said while alarm systems can be pricey, they’re an investment and can even bring down your insurance rates.

