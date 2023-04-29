Small but mighty: Hawaii indie bookstores, once near extinction, are roaring back in a digital era

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Take a stroll down Bethel Street in Chinatown and you’ll stumble upon a large glass window display featuring an eclectic mix of gold alien figures, mannequins, surf boards, flying saucers and a skeleton floating midair over a pile of skulls with UFO light beams painted in the backdrop.

There’s no store sign installed, but inside is a treasure trove of carefully curated books and vinyl records related to all things “deep, dark, weird or hard” — titles ranging from science fiction to horror, true crime, classics, surfing and other edgy subgenres.

Welcome to Skull-Face Books and Vinyl, one of the newest independent bookstores to emerge on Oahu.

“There’s just nothing that feels like a bookstore,” said Josh Spencer, co-owner of Skull-Face. “You know, you’re surrounded by so much knowledge and so many stories, like there’s nothing else where you can go, where you’re kind of bombarded by all this visual stimulation and mental stimulation and spiritual stimulation.”

Skull-Face isn’t the only independent bookstore in town. If you’ve noticed more and more popping up in recent years, you’re not imagining things.

Walk just a couple blocks down to Nuuanu Avenue and you’ll find Native Books — specializing in Hawaiian and Pacific Island books — and Bas Bookshop — focusing on art and design. And just a drive away to Kaimuki sits da Shop: Books + Curiosities, a growing bookstore with a wide selection of local, national and international books.

Years ago, the future of independent bookstores appeared grim due to the rise of e-books and online retailers like Amazon pushing many of them out, followed by the pandemic upending businesses. But in a surprising twist, local independent booksellers say they’re enjoying a renaissance, fueled by the influence of social media and a demand for more personalized experiences in physical spaces.

“Our ability to connect with one another in conversation is the most authentic thing that we can have. And when you can combine that with an authentic experience of shopping in a retail space … it makes a big difference,” said David DeLuca, director of publishing and COO of Bess Press Inc. and co-owner of da Shop. “And I think that’s really an element of success.”

The rise and fall of bookstores

Independent bookstores have been embedded in communities in Hawaii for decades. But it hasn’t been a smooth ride as the industry experienced both expansion and decline over the years.

Carol Abe, promotions manager for the University of Hawaii Press, has nearly 50 years of experience in the industry having worked for the now-defunct Honolulu Book Shops independent chain and later UH Press.

She points to 1947 as a key year for the start of local bookstores, driven in part by World War II and servicemembers’ interest in reading and books.

Abe said bookstores like Honolulu Book Shops continued to grow. The local chain eventually expanded to five stores at one time, including Ala Moana, Pearlridge Center and in Downtown Honolulu.

But in the late 1990s, large national retailers like Borders, Waldenbooks, and Barnes & Noble made their way to Hawaii, marking a dramatic paradigm shift locally and nationally and heralded what many feared would be the beginning of the end for independent bookstores.

And then there were big-box stores like Costco and Sam’s Club, which were selling the same books at discounted prices — and were also much more convenient for customers, Abe said.

Eventually, the smaller local bookstores like Honolulu Book Shops folded.

“There is the pricing and selection,” Abe said. “I mean, in the waning days of Honolulu Book Shops, when I was working there and you’d have to be saying to customers who asked for a title, ‘we don’t have any copies, but we can get it for you,’ that wasn’t good enough. So there wasn’t so much that loyalty factor that was hoped for.”

Then, in the early 2000s, the rise of e-books and online sales via Amazon put even big-box retailers like Borders and Waldenbooks out of business in 2011.

The shift also threatened Barnes & Noble. On the brink of extinction, several locations were forced to shutter, except for two: Ala Moana Center and Maui Marketplace — both of which are still standing.

But now, incredibly, the future looks optimistic for the nation’s largest remaining book chain.

The revival of Barnes & Noble

Under its CEO James Daunt, who started his career as an independent bookseller in the United Kingdom, Barnes & Noble’s sales grew more than 4% in 2022 and the chain is opening some 30 new stores across the nation this year, according to national reports.

The biggest change: Giving stores a makeover during the pandemic and changing its strategy to allow each location to have greater autonomy to customize their stores based on the community they’re in. Essentially, Barnes & Noble is copying the same booksellers it once put out of business: independent bookstores.

“Basically it’s a tenet of retailing,” Abe said. “You give your customer what they want, right? So the demand is there. So that’s why I think that … they’re following the taste to fit the taste of their customers or clients or patrons.”

Maile Meyer, owner and founder of Native Books and its sister store Na Mea Hawaii, is skeptical of this new strategy.

“They’re doing it because it’s profitable,” she said. “I’m happy for them, but I question how well they know their community.”

Meyer said places like Barnes & Noble are physically in community, but she’s not so sure if they are philosophically in community, calling it ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ because “they look like us, but they’re really not.”

“I can’t think like a big book store,” she said. “They can think like us, you know what I mean? They have the resources to craft that experience, but I don’t know if they have the wherewithal to learn what’s actually on their shelves.”

A ‘fabric’ of the community

Meanwhile, some independent bookstores in Hawaii are welcoming — and celebrating — Barnes & Noble’s shift in strategy.

Da Shop in Kaimuki is a boutique bookshop and events space known for a wide selection of titles, ranging from national and local best-sellers to children’s literature.

Co-owner David DeLuca said he’s not surprised Barnes & Noble is drawing inspiration and direction from independent bookstores. He said it’s a common theme for indie bookstores to be reflective of communities that they serve.

“That’s really what independent bookstores kind of stand for, right? Like they’re a fabric, they’re a thread that’s woven into this blanket that sort of envelops the community in the neighborhood from which they sit in,” DeLuca said.

“There’s this real fine dynamic of synergy and relationship that coexist between independent bookstores and the book buyer and the set of customers who are living in and around that bookstore and what it is that they’re seeking.”

DeLuca said, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, people have been craving a physical place to connect in conversation, especially over books, which are “such a personal experience and hits on a personal thread of interests and emotions.”

He said over the past five years, much of how da Shop has curated its title selection has been heavily influenced by customer interaction, what the book buyers routinely purchase, and their preferred titles and genres they share with the staff.

“So for us, it’s really that it’s a love of what it is that the product is that we have,” DeLuca said. “And it’s also an appreciation for the customers that we get to interact with, and that human-to-human interaction over a product is really what comes together to provide some element of success.”

2020: The year that changed indie bookstores

Take a drive from Kaimuki to Windward Oahu and you’ll stumble upon another independent bookstore: BookEnds — a locally owned book shop in Kailua specializing in new and used books — that has remained a landmark in the community for 25 years.

Open the doors to this small and cozy shop in the middle of Kailua Shopping Center and you’ll find new and used books everywhere: on bookshelves nearly reaching the ceiling, stacked on the floor, and piled on tables. But after squeezing through the aisles and sifting through the collections, you’ll be sure to find a hidden gem.

You might also bump into Pat Banning, the lively owner of BookEnds, who’s clearly passionate about all things books. Banning has been there since the very start, in 1998, and has noticed all the changes in the book and publishing industry over the decades.

2020 was an especially pivotal year, when BookEnds needed to adapt to change after the pandemic forced the business to temporarily close and try new methods of selling its merchandise — including through curbside pickup.

Once the store reopened, she said she noticed a newfound appreciation for bookstores and what they represent.

“I think people have a much better feeling for the value of their community now, and that again is due to the pandemic,” she said. “People value their neighborhood and the flavor of their neighborhood.”

Banning said she’s observed an overall greater interest in books due in part by the habits formed during the pandemic — and that’s continued since.

“People seem to get more a sense of the value of reading,” Banning said. “I mean, it seemed to me like people were starting to read like an incredible amount.”

Abe, of UH Press, said during lockdown, people were reading more because it’s an activity that you could do by yourself.

“I think the books were necessary, like a staple,” Abe said. “It’s something that for people who took time off school or whatever, that was something that you could do on an individual basis.”

A resurgence of indie bookstores

The growth in book sales since pre-pandemic times has been evident across the nation.

According to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau estimates, bookstore sales in 2022 rose 6.2% to nearly $8 billion compared to 2021, and rose 0.7% compared to 2019.

And that also parallels the growth of independent bookstores. More than 300 independent bookstores opened nationwide since the pandemic began in 2020, according to Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, the trade organization of independent booksellers.

Hawaii Kai native Josh Spencer is co-owner of The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles, deemed the world’s most-Instagrammed bookstore for its iconic book tunnel and book hole displays.

He named his LA store The Last Bookstore because at the time, Borders was going out of business and he thought bookstores were going to disappear.

“But since that time, I think there’s been an actual resurgence of independent bookstores nationwide, and there’s more independent bookstores now than there were back then,” Spencer said. “So I think a lot of people have come in to fill that void.”

In fact, after living in LA for 20 years and running two successful bookstores in the second-most populous city in the U.S., Spencer and his wife, Jenna, took a huge leap of faith to open a brand new bookstore back home in Honolulu: In the fall of 2022, they opened Skull-Face.

The interior of Skull-Face is as quirky as its name.

The space is brightly lit as floor-to-ceiling windows let in the natural sunlight, but the contents are anything but. Dark wooden bookshelves, concrete floors and walls covered with vintage movie posters and black-and-white tapestries showcasing skeletons and other spooky images tell a different story.

Wander through the maze of curved bookshelves spread throughout and you’ll find “Dracula,” “Lord of the Rings” and a collection of Marvel comic books among the many titles on the shelves.

“Everything here is kind of deep, dark, weird or hard, so that could range from science fiction to horror, true crime, crime fiction, classics, philosophy, religion, a lot of surfing and skating books, even some architecture and a little bit of fashion,” Spencer said. “But everything is kind of on the edgier side or kind of on the outsider or geeky side.”

Spencer said Skull-Face is completely different from his other two bookstores. He wanted something that was an extension of his own personality — so everything that he sells, including vinyl records, is carefully hand picked based on his interests.

“I’ve had these other stores that are very general. And sometimes I get tired of trying to please all the people all the time,” he said. “So I thought, well, I want to store the concept of just the store that’s just going to please me. That is going to be kind of like my home away from home, that I could just make a place that has everything I think is cool in one place.”

Even though he said the store is his personality on display, he said he’s been pleasantly surprised that many of his customers love what he has to offer.

“A lot of people said they felt seen, they felt like a kinship with what we have going on here,” he said. “There’s a lot of musicians in the area, a lot of artists, a lot of creative people, especially in the Chinatown area.”

Spencer said his customers know that his store is highly curated and that a lot of time and effort went into it, but that’s what makes his store and other independent bookstores so special: There’s just nothing that feels like a bookstore, where you’re immersed in so much knowledge and so many stories.

“Every single book, you know, is full of somebody’s lifetime of knowledge and storytelling and characterization. And so I don’t think you can get that anywhere else,” he said.

#BookTube, #BookTok and #Bookstagram

Another driving factor that led to a resurgence in reading: social media.

Independent booksellers say that, without a doubt, things like “BookTube” (YouTube), “BookTok” (TikTok) and “Bookstagram” (Instagram) — where social media influencers share reviews of books — have been inspiring readers and non-readers alike to read more, especially among Millennials and Generation Z.

“Social media helps with the younger people getting excited about books because there’s nothing like the enthusiasm of a young person when they discover books that they love for the first time,” Spencer said.

Nainoa Mau, executive director of Friends of the Library Hawaii, also credits social media — including BookTube, BookTok and Bookstagram — as a tool that’s been driving many to his bookstore, Village Books and Music.

He said through social media, people are also able to collaborate and share what they’re reading.

“It’s definitely trendy to post what you’ve found. We’re a used bookstore and you’re going to find things that are out of print. You’re going to find older titles, but you’ll also find some of the newer stuff, too,” he said. “But it’s just sort of like a treasure hunt. And so people definitely like to show what they found here.”

Friends of the Library, a nonprofit of the Hawaii state public library system, raises money through events like pop-up book sales to help the library system with costs outside of the state budget.

Mau said the reading frenzy during COVID kept Friends of the Library Hawaii busy during the shutdown — so much so that the non-profit ended up opening up Village Books and Music in the midst of the pandemic.

He said lower expenses, books collected during COVID, and online sales helped sustain the organization until it opened up a pop-up store in the former Pier 1 at Ward in February 2021. Then, Friends of the Library opened the permanent store in Ward Village in October 2021.

Mau said the growth has been so exponential that the nonprofit is selling more books today compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“The book sales continue to be very popular, matching the performance from pre-pandemic and now with the added bookstore, we’re selling books throughout the year and overall just selling more books,” he said.

‘The hero in the story’

Another business at Ward that expanded during the pandemic is Na Mea Hawaii and its sister store Native Books.

Maile Meyer is owner and founder of both stores.

Meyer started Native Books in Kalihi on the corner of School and Aupuni streets back in the 1990s, determined to counter a question she was often asked: Why a bookstore, since Hawaiians couldn’t read? Meyer said by the mid-1800s, reading among Hawaiians was close to 95%.

Native Books joined forces in the mid-90s with 18 local designers, artists and craftspeople to form Native Books & Beautiful Things in downtown Honolulu, which evolved into Na Mea Hawaii, at Ward Centre, continuing the combination of books alongside gifts and crafts by Hawaiian and local artisans.

The interest in Native Books really took a turn during the pandemic, when Meyer put its inventory online, and realized that Hawaiian content books needed more dedicated space. Meyer opened an entirely new independent brick-and-mortar called Native Books at Arts and Letters on Nuuanu Avenue in Chinatown in 2020.

“So we are now fully open and happy to have customers find us, and they find us a lot from referrals and a lot of, not so many walking down the street. So they’re very purposeful. But we’re seeing more and more customers coming in,” Meyer said.

In particular, there’s a growing interest in Native Hawaiian books — and her store offers so many different subjects that some people are shocked by how much content is there, she said.

“So what I’m witnessing is people surprising themselves in the depth and breadth of knowledge that’s available to them and the interest that they have and what their kupuna taught them, that’s reflected in what they read and just a really strong presence of curiosity again in the world around you and relatability because you’re reading about yourself,” she said. “You can find yourself, the hero in the story.”

Unlike large retail chains like Barnes & Noble, Meyer said, independent bookstores have an entirely unique and special story to tell when readers walk in.

Step into Native Books, for example, and take your shoes off as a staff member with a wealth of knowledge in Hawaiiana welcomes you into this open space that’s decorated with colorful abstract artwork on the wall and tables, and bookshelves full of Hawaiian books about everything from history to plants to marine life.

It’s a deeply personal experience like this that separates the independent bookstore from the larger retail chain, Meyer said.

“We can never compete with that, ever, but we have people who know content of books who then help you find what you want,” she said, adding that “there’s enough coffee right down the street with another small maker. So that’s the energy.”

