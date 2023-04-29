Saint Louis’ Herbig, Punahou’s Iosivas selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, two former ILH standouts got the biggest call of their football careers.

Saint Louis graduate Nick Herbig and Punahou alumni Andrei Iosivas were both selected in this year’s Draft.

Former @StLouisHawaii product and Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig is heading to the steel town!



Herbig was selected in the 4th round of the #NFLDraft by the @steelers



Reuniting with older brother Nate who was signed this offseason @HawaiiNewsNow #NFLHawaii #HNN pic.twitter.com/BucTqjAHwu — Kyle Chinen (@KyleChinen) April 29, 2023

Kauai native Herbig was a standout edge rusher at the University of Wisconsin and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round with the 132nd overall pick.

Herbig became the first player with Hawaii ties selected since former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was taken by the Titans in 2020.

The former Crusader is also set to join his older brother Nate, who was signed by Pittsburgh this offseason. Herbig will also get to learn from fellow Badger T.J. Watt.

For Iosivas, the former Buff ‘N Blu was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round with the 206th pick of the draft.

The Princeton standout caught 66 passes for 943 yards and 7 touchdowns this past season and was the first Ivy League player off the board this draft.

Additionally, he is the first Punahou or Princeton wide receiver to get drafted.

