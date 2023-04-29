Hawaii Republican lawmakers target drag story time at community event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Republican lawmakers in Hawaii are taking aim at a community event for homeless families ― by targeting a drag story hour.

Family Promise of Hawaii has helped homeless families and children for almost two decades by providing food and services at its headquarters near Chinatown.

On Saturday at Aala Park, the nonprofit is holding a Keiki community fair.

“Families coming to the event will be able to take ... bags that have just a variety of shelf stable foods,” said Ryan Catalani, executive director of Family Promise of Hawaii.

During the event, there will be a children’s book reading by drag artists, including Dan Paul Roberts also known as “Candi Shell.”

“I’ve done a bunch of drag story times here before this and it was never an issue. It just happens to be the hot button topic right now,” said Roberts.

State Rep. Diamond Garcia, chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, said on social media he’s opposed to tax dollars being used to bring drag story hours to kids.

“On behalf of the thousands local families in my district, that is not OK,” said Garcia, in an Instagram video.

The state Health Department says its contract with Family Promise is to support services for homeless children and families and that some funding went to rentals for tents, table and chairs for the event.

Both DOH and Family Promise Hawaii, however, say no public funds went to the drag story hour.

Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick, also a Republican, echoed the same sentiments as Garcia.

“A drag story storyteller will be a part of this keiki event. That’s an adult male dressing up as a woman reading stories to children,” said Pierick, on his Instagram page.

Colin Moore, HNN political analyst, said the lawmakers are “taking an opportunity” to politicize the event as Republicans in other states also raise the issue.

“It’s very clear that this is a flashpoint of the culture wars and politicians weighing in on it,” he said.

Catalani said he’s aware of “some of the comments that have been made online” about the event.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure it is a safe event and not only that ― a fun event,” he said.

The DOH and Environmental Protection Agency will also be onsite for lead poisoning education and screening.

Garcia and Pierick were not available for interviews due to scheduling conflicts.

