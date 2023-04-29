Proposed reforms for HTA fail after lawmakers fail to agree on details

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to overhaul the Hawaii Tourism Authority failed to pass Friday ― on the last day for state House and Senate lawmakers to hammer out details of key funding priorities.

Lawmakers had supported a plan to create a new state-run tourism division that would manage tourism rather than advertise it. But they ultimately couldn’t agree on the details.

The failure of the bill ― as well as no money in the state budget for HTA ― puts the agency in a tough spot.

“I wish we could have could have come to some agreement but that doesn’t mean the work is going to stop,” said House Tourism Committee Chair Sean Quinland. “There is still enough money left in HTA to continue their destination management efforts, to continue a lot of their cultural support if not all of it.”

He added, “The big question is will there be money left over for marketing. I suspect not much.”

The other major tourism reform initiative ― a $50 fee to be asked of all visitors ― also died this year.

The idea was a key part of the Green Administration’s tourism management plan.

