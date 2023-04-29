Tributes
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder

Hawaii Island Police / file image
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have launched a second-degree murder investigation after an apparent domestic-related incident turned deadly in Puna Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Puna officers responded to a call at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland.

Police say they found a man who appeared to be experiencing a “medical episode.” They say he had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes. Next to him, police say they found a large sword covered in blood.

The man was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.

While medical aid was en route, police found a dead female with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands.

Howlind was then arrested on suspicion of murder. Police believe he ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to their arrival as he began vomiting and went unconscious as he was being taken into custody.

Howlind was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains hospitalized and is in police custody.

Detectives are working on a search warrant for the home, where the 58-year-old victim and her 37-year-old son reside with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii Island police.

This story will be updated.

