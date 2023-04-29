Planned $20M renovation of dilapidated condo project part of vision to redevelop Hilo’s Banyan Drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Land Board on Friday approved a $20 million plan to renovate the former Country Club Condominiums complex in Hilo.

Banyan Drive Management said it plans to operate the property as a long-term affordable rental ― one of several projects that aims to restore the distressed Banyan Drive district.

“I do have a vision, like many others, for Banyan Drive. I’d like to see it retain its former glory as a resort hotel destination for east Hawaii. I think it can be done,” said Gordon Heit, of the DLNR’s Land Division.

Based on financial information the developer submitted to the DLNR, average rents are estimated to be around $800 a month.

After the Land Board’s vote to approve the company’s selection to redevelop the 54-year-old property, it also voted to reduce its current lease rent from $4,600 a month to $100 due to the large number of unusable apartments.

Along with its neighbor ― the fire-damaged Uncle Billy’s Hotel ― the Country Club Condominiums have been in disrepair for years and attracted a sizeable group of squatters.

“I don’t want to repeat the travesties that has occurred at Uncle Billy’s property,” said Big Island County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy.

The board’s vote comes as developer Peter Savio’s plan to turn the condos into a hotel fell apart.

Savio was initially the top bidder for the redevelopment project.

“There is currently no ability to raise the capital for the needs of this redevelopment as capital is drying up,” Savio wrote, in a letter to DLNR staff.

