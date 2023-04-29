Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Planned $20M renovation of dilapidated condo project part of vision to redevelop Hilo’s Banyan Drive

Developer Banyan Drive Management said it will invest $20 million to renovate the aging Country...
Developer Banyan Drive Management said it will invest $20 million to renovate the aging Country Club Condominiums in Hilo.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Land Board on Friday approved a $20 million plan to renovate the former Country Club Condominiums complex in Hilo.

Banyan Drive Management said it plans to operate the property as a long-term affordable rental ― one of several projects that aims to restore the distressed Banyan Drive district.

“I do have a vision, like many others, for Banyan Drive. I’d like to see it retain its former glory as a resort hotel destination for east Hawaii. I think it can be done,” said Gordon Heit, of the DLNR’s Land Division.

Based on financial information the developer submitted to the DLNR, average rents are estimated to be around $800 a month.

After the Land Board’s vote to approve the company’s selection to redevelop the 54-year-old property, it also voted to reduce its current lease rent from $4,600 a month to $100 due to the large number of unusable apartments.

Along with its neighbor ― the fire-damaged Uncle Billy’s Hotel ― the Country Club Condominiums have been in disrepair for years and attracted a sizeable group of squatters.

“I don’t want to repeat the travesties that has occurred at Uncle Billy’s property,” said Big Island County Councilmember Sue Lee Loy.

The board’s vote comes as developer Peter Savio’s plan to turn the condos into a hotel fell apart.

Savio was initially the top bidder for the redevelopment project.

“There is currently no ability to raise the capital for the needs of this redevelopment as capital is drying up,” Savio wrote, in a letter to DLNR staff.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.
Zippy’s offers a new look of its Vegas location as construction continues
Waikiki (October 20, 2020)
Proposed reforms for HTA fail after lawmakers fail to agree on details
Hawaii artist Kamea Hadar teamed up with the Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephants to create one of a...
Talk about a one-of-a-kind painting: This art was created by human hands ... and elephant trunks
'Pretty horrific': Molokai residents raise concern after boat runs aground, leaving debris
'Pretty horrific': Molokai residents raise concern after boat runs aground, leaving debris