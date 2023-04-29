In effort to save native birds, millions of ‘incompatible’ mosquitoes to be released on Maui

UPCOUNTRY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of “incompatible” mosquitoes will soon be released on Maui.

It is all part of an ambitious effort to save Native Hawaiian birds that are decreasing at an alarming rate because of avian malaria — a disease that mosquitoes spread.

“There used to be over 50 different species of native forest birds in the state of Hawaii. There are only 17 of those left across the state. On Maui, we only have six. Three of those are now endangered,” said Nicole Ferguson with Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

In order to save the native forest birds, Ferguson must first study mosquitoes.

“We do not currently know of a way of protecting the birds against this malaria other than just reducing the mosquito population,” Ferguson said.

To reduce Maui’s mosquito population, they must first capture the males.

“Only the females can bite people and only the female mosquitoes also can only bite birds,” she said. “Because of that, we know it’s only the females that can transmit disease for both people and birds.”

So they capture the male mosquitoes with lures and traps and swap the males’ bacteria type.

“The bacteria types have to match between the male and female for them to successfully have babies. If the male has a different type of bacteria than the female, they will have sex, the female will lay her eggs, but those eggs will never hatch,” Ferguson said.

That will therefore reduce the population of mosquitoes on Maui, and hopefully in turn save Hawaii’s native forest birds.

They will start releasing the mosquitoes next month.

