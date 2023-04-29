Talk about a one-of-a-kind painting: This art was created by human hands ... and elephant trunks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii artist Kamea Hadar has teamed up with the Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephants to create one of a kind paintings for a good cause.

With employees from the zoo working as an easel, the elephants ― Vaigai and Mari ― began to work on their masterpieces.

They used their trunks to hold a paint brush dipped in special non-toxic edible paints.

“It was so fun to see her and her friend Mari paint,” Hadar said in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve never seen an artist get that kind of royal treatment with snacks being fed to them between strokes, and I’ve also never seen an artist eat their own brush mid-painting.”

Once the elephants were done, it was Hadar’s turn to add the finishing touches.

These paintings and more are all part of the Honolulu Zoo’s “Primate Paina” fundraising gala.

Proceeds will help the zoo’s conservation efforts and will go toward funding for animal exhibits.

To bid on the artwork or to learn more about the zoo’s online auction, click here.

