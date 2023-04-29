Legendary weatherman and mentor visits Hawaii News Now team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last week, the trade winds brought in a legend in the world of weather, and one of the best names in the industry, Dallas Raines, joined Hawaii News Now for a visit.

Our Chief Meteorologist, Jennifer Robbins, had the honor to work side-by-side with Raines before coming to Hawaii News Now. Robbins was his weather producer at KABC TV in Los Angeles.

Raines and Robbins have gone storm chasing together and love to talk weather. Not to mention that over the years Raines has become a mentor to Robbins. “I feel honored and blessed to learn from the best!” says Robbins.

Robbins calls Raines her “weather dad,” and no matter how much time has gone by, it is like the good old times when they’re reunited.

Dallas is now an honorary member of our Hawaii News Now ‘ohana and First Alert weather team.

Robbins says she appreciates Raines’ professionalism, fun weather moves, and his true passion for weather.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him,” Robbins said.

Robbins stresses the importance of having a mentor that inspires you, as Dallas has for her.

