Lack of trust, rules keep some away from city’s mobile homeless camp in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city effort to help homeless people is now up and running on Oahu’s westside, but a lack of trust and rules are keeping some away.

The HONU camp provides temporary housing, food, services, and other basic needs.

Staff at the camp set up at Nani Kai Beach Park in Maili say it can house around 35 people maximum capacity. On Friday, the number of people at the property sat around 25.

That’s the highest since it opened in the beginning of the month.

“We feel pretty good about it. We feel so good about that we’re going to try to put a second HONU on the islands,” said Anton Krucky, the Honolulu Community Services director.

But at its newest location on the Waianae Coast, some homeless people are still choosing to camp elsewhere.

“They told us that we couldn’t because we had excess amount of baggage and told us it was two bags per person. They said we needed paperwork for our dogs,” said Evan Ciaris, who was camped outside the HONU camp.

Staff say the rules include no drugs, no alcohol, and no violence but they also admit there is some distrust that is keeping homeless away.

The area’s state senator is hoping community outreach can bring them around. It comes as the state is looking to launch a similar program as early as this summer.

“My real hope is that this this will be fully used, utilized. You know. I hope, that we can get it full capacity sooner than later, because I think once those on shelter try it. They’ll see that, you know this is not a trap or anything. It’s it’s no, it’s really people who truly want to help you,” said state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro.

At the HONU camp in Maili, staff say they actually don’t have any space for more single men, but there are openings for couples and families.

The camp will be there for 60 more days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.