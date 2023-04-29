Tributes
Kanikapila Project harnesses power of ‘ukulele to heal, change lives

We chat with David Blake, Founder of the Kanikapila Project about their upcoming fundraiser.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s said music has the power to heal, and the Kanikapila Project uses the power of the ‘ukulele to change lives, including children living with severe illnesses.

The nonprofit brings instruments to underserved communities, creating initiatives that increase access to music therapists, sharing music with children in hospitals, veterans and the elderly.

Founder David Blake joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about a special fundraising dinner and concert on Sunday, April 30, called “E Kani Ka Pila!” at Cafe Julia, 1040 Richards Street in downtown Honolulu, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will benefit Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children’s Child Life program to support music therapy for pediatric patients. Internationally acclaimed ‘ukulele artists Jake Shimabakuro, Kimo Hussey and Zanuck Lindsey as well as Guest of Honor Roy Sakuma will perform. ‘Ukulele players are encouraged to bring their instruments to participate in a kanikapila at the end of the evening.

For tickets or to donate, visit KanikapilaProject.org.

