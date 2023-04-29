Honolulu Community College presents annual senior fashion showcase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The next generation of Hawaii fashion designers will showcase their creations at the Honolulu Community College Fashion Technology Department’s annual Fashion Show presentation on May 4-5.

Department chair Elsie Casamina-Fernandez and Fashion Production Lead Reise Kochi joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s screening event, featuring the work of seven senior designers NaleoOlokai Faurot, Megumi Kanai, Carol Nguyen, Blossom Ramones, Brianna Roepke, Liliani Stanco and Ashley Tashiro.

The program teaches fashion design and production techniques, such as clothing construction, industrial sewing, pattern making, textiles, sketching and design, and computerized grading. Among the school’s famous alumni are Kini Zamora and Alexis Akiona of LexBreezy. The program is the only one of its kind on Oahu.

This year’s theme is “Captured,” with screenings on May 4 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on May 5 at noon and 1 p.m. at HCC’s Norman Loui Conference Room (Building 2, Floor 2), 874 Dillingham Blvd.

Tickets are $10 each and are sold in person at Building 27, Floor 2, Room 203. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Enter on Dillingham Blvd. and park in guest stalls.

