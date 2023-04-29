Hawaii’s largest Filipino festival returns to the FilCom Center on May 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Filipino Community Center (FilCom) is hosting the 31st annual Filipino Fiesta and 11th annual Flores de Mayo on Saturday, May 6, at the FilCom Center from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

It’s the largest celebration of its kind in Hawaii featuring traditional Philippine songs and dances, food, games, entertainment, and activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking is available.

“Itan Ok Tayo Ti Masakbayan!” is this year’s theme, which translates to “Looking Ahead With Pride!” The three main islands of the Philippines, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be featured as cultural villages, highlighting the rich diversity of Filipino Americans in Hawaii.

A “Maarte” benefit sale and silent auction will feature pieces from local artists Eduardo Joaquin, Iris Viacrusis, Leni Acosta Knight and Zach Angeles. To donate, click here.

The Filipino Curriculum Project will educate keiki about Filipino culture through traditional games, dances, storytelling, and more from their curriculum.

Details are available at https://filcom.org/2023-filipino.

