Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s largest Filipino festival returns to the FilCom Center on May 6

The Filipino Community Center's Filipino Fiesta is back May 6. Watch highlights from the festival last year.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Filipino Community Center (FilCom) is hosting the 31st annual Filipino Fiesta and 11th annual Flores de Mayo on Saturday, May 6, at the FilCom Center from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

It’s the largest celebration of its kind in Hawaii featuring traditional Philippine songs and dances, food, games, entertainment, and activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking is available.

“Itan Ok Tayo Ti Masakbayan!” is this year’s theme, which translates to “Looking Ahead With Pride!” The three main islands of the Philippines, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be featured as cultural villages, highlighting the rich diversity of Filipino Americans in Hawaii.

A “Maarte” benefit sale and silent auction will feature pieces from local artists Eduardo Joaquin, Iris Viacrusis, Leni Acosta Knight and Zach Angeles. To donate, click here.

The Filipino Curriculum Project will educate keiki about Filipino culture through traditional games, dances, storytelling, and more from their curriculum.

Details are available at https://filcom.org/2023-filipino.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Honolulu police lights
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

The Filipino Community Center hosts an annual Flores de Mayo Filipino Fiesta. This year, the...
The FilCom Center's Filipino Fiesta is back May 6. Here's what it looked like in 2022
Drag performer Dan Paul Roberts is known as Candi Shell.
Hawaii Republican lawmakers target drag story time at community event
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
Here's a first look at the Zippy's location planned for Las Vegas.
Zippy’s offers a sneak peek of its new Las Vegas location as construction continues