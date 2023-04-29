Hawaii food-preneurs showcase creative dishes at 2nd annual Foodie Con

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodies can try dishes from across Hawaii at the 2nd Annual Foodie Con & Spring Expo, happening this weekend at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The event will feature live entertainment and more than 150 vendors, some of which are selling crafts and products not found anywhere else. Jadelin Chun, Chief Marketing Officer of organizer Pacific Expos, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends along with Chef Alejandro Alvarado, owner of Alejandro’s Mexican Food, one of this year’s vendors.

The cost of admission is $5 for general admission, $4 for military and seniors 60 and over, and free for kids 12 years old and younger with a paid adult.

Hours on April 29 are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and on April 30th, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more info, visit www.pacificexpos.com.

