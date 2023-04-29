Tributes
Hawaii food-preneurs showcase creative dishes at 2nd annual Foodie Con

We interview Jade Chun of the event producer Pacific Expos and Chef Alejandro Alvarado of Alejandro's Mexican Food
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodies can try dishes from across Hawaii at the 2nd Annual Foodie Con & Spring Expo, happening this weekend at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The event will feature live entertainment and more than 150 vendors, some of which are selling crafts and products not found anywhere else. Jadelin Chun, Chief Marketing Officer of organizer Pacific Expos, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends along with Chef Alejandro Alvarado, owner of Alejandro’s Mexican Food, one of this year’s vendors.

The cost of admission is $5 for general admission, $4 for military and seniors 60 and over, and free for kids 12 years old and younger with a paid adult.

Hours on April 29 are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and on April 30th, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more info, visit www.pacificexpos.com.

'Curvy Surfer Girl' is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline
Honolulu Community College presents annual senior fashion showcase
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
The Kanikapila Project harnesses the power of the ukulele to change lives
