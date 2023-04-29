Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: More windward showers now, but drier conditions on the horizon

Pockets of heavy rain are continuing over parts of the state and surrounding waters.
Pockets of heavy rain are continuing over parts of the state and surrounding waters.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of moisture associated with a trough moving through the islands will keep a chance for some heavier showers and maybe a thunderstorm for most windward areas through this afternoon.

The trough is moving westward and more stable conditions should settle over the islands from east to west, so expect drier weather for the second half of the weekend, along with breezier trade winds.

Looking ahead, winds are forecast to briefly weaken and shift out of the southeast early next week as another disturbance and cold front approach from the northwest. Clouds and showers are expected to increase ahead of the advancing system.

In surf, a series of small north and northwest swells will keep some waves coming in for north and west shores through the weekend in the 3 to 5 foot range. South shores will have near to below-average heights, while east shore wave heights will trend upward as trades strengthen upwind of the state.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
Honolulu police lights
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu
Kahiau Machado bunked from Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' live action remake
Disney recasts role of David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake after past racial slurs surface
Surveillance video from the kitchen of a Niu Valley shows a woman wearing mask making her way...
Video captures thief taking $50,000 in valuables amid string of burglaries in East Honolulu
Kapolei High School
Student fight triggers lockdown at Kapolei High School

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of windward and mauka showers; and trade winds strengthening this weekend
Legendary meteorologist Dallas Raines visits Hawaii News Now and shows off his moves and...
Hawaii News Now - A weather legend stops by the HNN set
Tracking periods of windward and mauka showers
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due...
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due over the weekend