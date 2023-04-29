First Alert Forecast: More windward showers now, but drier conditions on the horizon

An area of moisture associated with a trough moving through the islands will keep a chance for some heavier showers and maybe a thunderstorm for most windward areas through this afternoon.

The trough is moving westward and more stable conditions should settle over the islands from east to west, so expect drier weather for the second half of the weekend, along with breezier trade winds.

Looking ahead, winds are forecast to briefly weaken and shift out of the southeast early next week as another disturbance and cold front approach from the northwest. Clouds and showers are expected to increase ahead of the advancing system.

In surf, a series of small north and northwest swells will keep some waves coming in for north and west shores through the weekend in the 3 to 5 foot range. South shores will have near to below-average heights, while east shore wave heights will trend upward as trades strengthen upwind of the state.

