Student fight triggers lockdown at Kapolei High School

Kapolei High School
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded to Kapolei High School on Friday after an apparent fight broke out among students.

Paramedics said it evaluated four teenagers for minor bumps.

Officials said it involved a girl and three boys between the ages of 14 and 17. EMS said none of the teenagers were transported.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and triggered a lockdown on campus.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education said a lockdown was issued as a safety precaution, adding there is no active threat to the campus.

