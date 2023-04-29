Tributes
‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline

Elizabeth Sneed, otherwise known online as Curvy Surfer Girl is making her debut feature a new swimline and it just got released this past week
By Kasey Baltz
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plus-size women have a new choice when it comes to professional swimwear.

Elizabeth Sneed, known online as “Curvy Surfer Girl,” has launched a new size inclusive swim line.

“I wanted to start a movement to collect and connect other women like me in the plus-size community and just build representation within the media and within sports equipment for us — cause there really wasn’t anything for this demographic in the water sports industry,” says Sneed.

Originally from Texas, Sneed moved to Hawaii a year ago. She first started longboarding in 2012, and says she experienced discrimination because of her weight.

“When I first started surfing, I was actually at my heaviest, I was a size 18, and there was just not options available — I couldn’t go into a local surf shop that we know today and buy anything that actually fit me, so I felt very excluded,” said Sneed.

This inspired Sneed to launch the “Curvy Surfer Girl Movement” — a platform for plus-size female athletes to inspire and encourage one another.

She hopes to clear up misconceptions that female surfers have to be a certain size.

The Curvy Surfer Girl exclusive collection through Jolyn is specially designed to fit and flatter curves, with features like power mesh, adjustable straps, and removable padding.

This plus-size swim line is stylish, comfortable, and sporty, with a range of styles and sizes to suit any surfer girl’s unique needs.

