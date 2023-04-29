Channel-crossing gone awry leaves behind a big mess at Molokai beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted channel crossing gone wrong led to an overturned boat and huge mess this week at Molokai’s Kepuhi Beach.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on the island’s western end.

Residents say a group of five people, including two international swimmers, were planning to swim from Molokai to Oahu. Their escort vessel anchored in rough seas close to the shoreline and waves quickly rolled the boat over.

It shattered on the reef, leaving debris and the strong smell of fuel.

“It was pretty horrific,” said nearby resident Mary Brandenburg, who witnessed the boat get flipped in the tide.

“It busted up pretty well. I mean the gas smell was overwhelming, so I left the beach. I came back up here and just kind of watched them try to get what was remaining of the hull out of the water, which was pretty difficult.”

DLNR said the area has since been cleared of scattered debris and the odor of fuel no longer remains.

However, residents are concerned about the possibility of long-term damage to the environment.

“To me, it’s something that could have been prevented and you know, we’re over here fighting for our resources,” said Kristen Coelho, who assisted with cleanup efforts. “Yet, our resources are slowly getting poisoned by people’s carelessness and I think they need to be held accountable. This guy anchored right in the lineup.”

Hawaii News Now has attempted to contact the swimmers involved, but has not received a response.

