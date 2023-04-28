Treasury Department approves $115.5M to expand Hawaii’s high-speed internet access

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the approval of $115.5 million to expand internet access across Hawaii.

The funding will be separated in two programs:

$101.7 million to the Hawaii Subsea Middle Mile Program to address the subsea cable infrastructure needed to provide high-speed internet access.

$8 million to the Hawaii Public Housing Authority Connection Program to update housing facilities with high-speed internet.

“Right now to fully access government service, fully participate in democracy in everyday life you have to have digital access and digital literacy as well,” said U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, added: “That’s a self cycle in a sense that lack of connectivity can lead to under representation and disadvantage communities.”

The funding stems from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda — which has delivered affordable high-speed internet to 17 million American households.

