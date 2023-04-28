Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Treasury Department approves $115.5M to expand Hawaii’s high-speed internet access

Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple...
Central Florida Electric Cooperative plans to expand broadband internet access to multiple North Central Florida counties(WCJB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the approval of $115.5 million to expand internet access across Hawaii.

The funding will be separated in two programs:

  • $101.7 million to the Hawaii Subsea Middle Mile Program to address the subsea cable infrastructure needed to provide high-speed internet access.
  • $8 million to the Hawaii Public Housing Authority Connection Program to update housing facilities with high-speed internet.

“Right now to fully access government service, fully participate in democracy in everyday life you have to have digital access and digital literacy as well,” said U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, added: “That’s a self cycle in a sense that lack of connectivity can lead to under representation and disadvantage communities.”

The funding stems from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda — which has delivered affordable high-speed internet to 17 million American households.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
West Oahu drivers identify same silver Mustang in separate road rage incidents
Legendary Hawaii singer Melveen Leed during her impromptu performance at Prince Kuhio Mall.
Singing legend Melveen Leed ‘humiliated’ after impromptu mall performance cut short
TSA officers found multiple prohibited items on one traveler during routine screening.
TSA: Man tried to board flight at Honolulu airport with several weapons ... taped to his leg
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii

Latest News

Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Waikiki commute snarled
Water main break snarls traffic in Waikiki as repairs are underway
Last week Thursday, Kamalani Academy’s Principal, Amanda Fung told the commission she's working...
‘Definitely a relief’: BOE reverses decision to close public charter school in Wahiawa