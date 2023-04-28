Red light cameras to start issuing warnings at another busy intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last of 10 intersections in the state’s red light camera pilot program is now activated, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The system will only be issuing warnings to violators starting Friday. Citations are set to be issued 30 days from now.

Images of potential red-light runners will be screened before the Honolulu Police Department determines whether to issue a citation. The system will capture license plates and not drivers’ photos due to privacy concerns.

Those who run a red light face a fine of up to $200.

Here’s a current list of Oahu intersections with red light cameras installed and their status of functionality, provided by the Department of Transportation as of April 28:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2023 2 Pali Highway and S. School Street Live for citations 1/28/2023 3 Likelike Highway and N. School Street Live for citations 4/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue Live for warning 4/28/2023 3 Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street Live for warning 3/29/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street Live for warning 4/14/2023

