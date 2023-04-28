Tributes
Red light cameras to start issuing warnings at another busy intersection

Red light / HNN
Red light / HNN(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last of 10 intersections in the state’s red light camera pilot program is now activated, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The system will only be issuing warnings to violators starting Friday. Citations are set to be issued 30 days from now.

Images of potential red-light runners will be screened before the Honolulu Police Department determines whether to issue a citation. The system will capture license plates and not drivers’ photos due to privacy concerns.

Those who run a red light face a fine of up to $200.

Here’s a current list of Oahu intersections with red light cameras installed and their status of functionality, provided by the Department of Transportation as of April 28:

PhaseIntersectionStatus
1Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama StreetLive for citations 11/20/2022
1Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha StreetLive for citations 12/12/2022
2Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu AvenueLive for citations 1/6/2023
2Pali Highway and Vineyard BoulevardLive for citations 1/26/2023
2Pali Highway and S. School StreetLive for citations 1/28/2023
3Likelike Highway and N. School StreetLive for citations 4/10/2023
3S. King Street and Ward AvenueLive for warning 4/28/2023
3Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe StreetLive for warning 3/22/2023
3S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi StreetLive for warning 3/29/2023
3McCully Street and Algaroba StreetLive for warning 4/14/2023

