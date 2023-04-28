Tributes
Radford makes history, winning first OIA Division II Championship over Aiea

the Radford Rams made history.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a wild night of high school volleyball action at Radford High School for the OIA boys volleyball Championships.

In the opener, the Radford Rams made history.

They captured their first OIA championship with a three set sweep win over Aiea. After starting the year in a three match losing skid, the Rams strung together 9 wins before taking the title.

Keahi Kaneakua had a double-double with a match-high 11 kills with 13 assists.

Despite the loss both Aiea and Radford will represent the OIA in the upcoming HHSAA State boys volleyball Championship.

