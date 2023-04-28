Police: Gunman in shooting that left 17-year-old critically injured fired from white BMW

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect accused of shooting at a 17-year-old boy in Liliha late Wednesday, leaving him critically injured.

HPD says the shooter fired from a white BMW as it was making a U-turn out of the Waena apartment complex.

The incident happened around 11:55 p.m.

Police said the boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

An HPD spokesperson said an attempted murder investigation has been opened.

Investigators say the BMW was last seen heading mauka on Liliha Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.