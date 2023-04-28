Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Honolulu police say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a string of road rage incidents in West Oahu.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a string of road rage incidents in West Oahu.

The man was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening, harassment, and promoting dangerous drugs.

He has not yet been charged.

Earlier this week, HNN spoke with two victims who didn’t want to be identified because they fear retaliation.

They both allege they were accosted by the same suspected driver in the middle of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

Honolulu police say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a string of road rage...
Honolulu police say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a string of road rage incidents in West Oahu.(Hawaii News Now)

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s Medical Center-West and then stopped traffic to confront him on Fort Weaver.

He said the man left a dent on his hood.

“He got out, and already he was yelling, and he slammed his hand on my hood,” the victim said.

The victim posted the incident on social media then others mentioned similar incidents involving what appears to be the same Mustang — and the same driver.

Police said the investigation on the incidents is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu
Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect accused of shooting at a...
Police: Gunman in shooting that left 17-year-old critically injured fired from white BMW
Red light / HNN
Red light cameras to start issuing warnings at another busy intersection
Generic image / Tap water
More ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Kunia Village water system, DOH says