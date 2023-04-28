Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a string of road rage incidents in West Oahu.

The man was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening, harassment, and promoting dangerous drugs.

He has not yet been charged.

Earlier this week, HNN spoke with two victims who didn’t want to be identified because they fear retaliation.

They both allege they were accosted by the same suspected driver in the middle of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s Medical Center-West and then stopped traffic to confront him on Fort Weaver.

He said the man left a dent on his hood.

“He got out, and already he was yelling, and he slammed his hand on my hood,” the victim said.

The victim posted the incident on social media then others mentioned similar incidents involving what appears to be the same Mustang — and the same driver.

Police said the investigation on the incidents is ongoing.

