PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH men’s volleyball national championship defense

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk all things University of Hawaii men’s volleyball and their chase for a third-straight National Championship.

The boys talk about the ‘Bows 2023 season and the path they took to get to the NCAA National Tournament.

Plus a look at the brackets in the big dance and Hawaii’s path to another title.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

