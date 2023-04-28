PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH men’s volleyball national championship defense

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk all things University of Hawaii men’s volleyball and their chase for a third-straight National Championship.

The boys talk about the ‘Bows 2023 season and the path they took to get to the NCAA National Tournament.

Plus a look at the brackets in the big dance and Hawaii’s path to another title.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

