Moanalua continues reign on OIA DI boys volleyball championship, sweeps Mililani

In the night cap, it saw two DI juggernauts going head-to-head.
In the night cap, it saw two DI juggernauts going head-to-head.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exhilarating night of volleyball at Radford High School with the OIA Division I Championship going down.

Moanalua and Mililani — two unbeatens — fighting for the crown and Na Menehune would go on a tear in set one, 25-11.

Don’t count out the Trojans, they make it interesting, but ultimately lose set two, 25-22. In the third set, Moanalua bit down, taking it to keep the OIA title in salt lake — It’s MOHS’ fourth-straight title and 12th overall.

Senior kai Rodriguez was a monster with 14 kills, 7 aces and 4 digs. The transfer relishing his first time through the OIA.

“I was not expecting this, coming from California, volleyballs not huge where I’m from.” Rodriguez told Hawaii News Now. “Just seeing this crowd behind us, cheering us on was so surreal, we’re definitely on a high right now with this win.”

Both teams will be two of the six representatives of the OIA in the HHSAA boys volleyball Championship.

