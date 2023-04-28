Tributes
Man in critical condition after losing consciousness while hiking along Kauai trail

Emergency crews responded to a man in distress Tuesday afternoon along the Kalepa Ridge trail...
Emergency crews responded to a man in distress Tuesday afternoon along the Kalepa Ridge trail in Lihue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Fire Department said a hiker is in critical condition after losing consciousness while hiking along the Kalepa Ridge trail.

Firefighters said they responded Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. to a 24-year-old man who had a difficulty breathing while hiking and was in severe distress.

When a rescue team arrived, the man, who is a resident, had lost consciousness.

Rescuers quickly airlifted him to a landing zone at Nukolii Beach near Kauai Beach Resort, where firefighters and AMR medics provided additional support.

Medics provided advanced life support while transporting the man to Wilcox Medical Center.

Officials said he was later medevacked to Oahu where he currently remains in critical condition.

