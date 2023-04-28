Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia, the Star Tribune reported.

Little, 36, is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage shows Little entering the center carrying a bag with a gasoline can inside. A short time later, a staff member spotted a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a suspect entered with a gas canister before lighting a fire in the bathroom. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency...
VIDEO: Student helps stop school bus after driver has medical emergency
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Sunrise News Roundup (April 28, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 28, 2023)
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due over the weekend
A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday.
WATCH: Student helps stop bus after driver passes out