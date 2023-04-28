Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war

They gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as part of the Ukraine Action Summit.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Outside the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers stood side-by-side with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko as they warned Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin is power hungry. They believe a Ukrainian victory over Russia in the war is the best weapon against a possible large-scale global conflict.

“The man has this great desire to put together the Soviet Union again, to have his power and have his place written in history. That’s what he wants,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

The rally came the same week the American Coalition for Ukraine lobbied lawmakers for more support on Capitol Hill. The Ukraine Action Summit drew 320 advocates from across the country. They want lawmakers to pass a bill to recognize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as genocide.

Lawmakers told the advocates that they need to lobby the American people too.

“Do not assume that the American people understand what is really at stake with the Russian tyranny. They have never had to fight it,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko said, “it’s a very simple story. Putin wants to get us all killed and we want to live.” He added Putin a facist.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) promised the crowd that lawmakers won’t waiver on their support of Ukraine.

“He [Putin] has brought Republicans and Democrats together. And the consequence of that is the American people are united,” said Wilson.

The United States has spent more than $35 billion dollars to support Ukraine, since the Russian invasion in 2022. According to a tally by the Council on Foreign Relations, total American support has topped $75 billion.

This month, discovery of highly classified military documents uploaded to social media by a U.S. airman prompted questions about America’s support for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan...
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu