Affordable housing for teachers poised to get big infusion of cash

Details on affordable housing are being hammered out.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers have agreed on a huge infusion of money for teacher housing as they approach the final big deadline of their session.

But hundreds of other issues ― like tax breaks and the future of the stadium and tourism management ― are still in the pipeline.

With housing a priority, lawmakers have agreed to spend $170 million for teacher housing at or near Nanakuli, Waipahu and Mililani high schools.

Another new idea, based in Kakaako near the Civic Center rail stop, is to test the concept of a leasehold condo tower on state land.

Despite the progress, many bills will die in the session’s final hours.

most of the committees meeting today have pushed decisions to tomorrow...when many will die.

“There’s not enough money to fund everything that’s pending,” said state Senate President Ron Kouchi.

“So there will be bills that will start falling by the wayside as the prioritization takes place. But, you know, we’re still working on how much money is left with all the decisions made.”

The biggest decisions of the session will be made Friday while adjournment is set for a week from now.

