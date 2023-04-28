Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Red light / HNN
Red light cameras to start issuing warnings at another busy intersection
Generic image / Tap water
More ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Kunia Village water system, DOH says
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 28, 2023)
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Kahiau Machado bunked from Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' live action remake
Disney recasts role of David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake after past racial slurs surface