Iao Valley State Monument to reopen with new reservation system

IAO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long closure, a popular attraction on the Valley Isle will finally reopen next week – and when it does, tourists will have to plan ahead if they want to visit.

After nine months, Iao Valley State Monument will reopen on Monday.

“We’re super excited. We’re just talking about it when we’re driving up here and we’re just saying how we can’t wait to go up there and explore again,” said Maui resident Christie Shimabukuro.

It’s one of the most popular parks in Hawaii among visitors and locals.

“It holds a place in our hearts,” said Waihee resident Kamalani Kauhola. “It’s lovely scenery, the mountains, you don’t see that anywhere else other than in Hawaii.”

Iao Valley State Monument closed on August 1st to allow contractors to complete slope stabilization work and parking lot improvements.

Come Monday, locals can visit the park freely. However, tourists will need advanced reservations just like Hā'ena State Park on Kaua’i, Diamond Head State Monument on O’ahu, and at Waiʻānapanapa State Park in East Maui.

“That’s awesome. It’s been a long time coming. I think they could have done a long time ago and should have done a long time ago. For the people that live on the road here and everything, I think it’s really good because it’s gonna limit the traffic and everything,” said Mike Baldridge, a former Maui resident who is now living in Texas.

The state implemented these changes because of overcrowding and demands from locals about better tourism management.

Lifelong residents would like to see the reservation system at more attractions around the island.

“All the state trials should have it ... beaches,” Kauhola said.

The state wants to incorporate other parks in the future and is now considering Mākena State Park in South Maui.

