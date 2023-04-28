‘Flabbergasted’: State agency charged with protecting Hawaii’s resources faces hefty fine for pollution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, a state agency tasked with protecting Hawaii’s natural resources, faces a $600,000 fine for pollution at the Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor.

Between 2015 and 2020, the state Health Department said there were 62 instances where wastewater from the harbor exceeded limits for measures of bacteria levels.

The violations were partly due to the the harbor’s 32-year-old wastewater treatment system, which the DLNR and its Boating and Recreation Division has been trying to replace for years.

“It is a monumental breach on the part of the DLNR and DOBAR for allowing these conditions exist and for so long,” said environmental activist Carroll Cox.

Kaneohe Bay is a popular spot for commercial fisherman, tour boats and ocean recreation. It’s also an important nursery for fish and other wildlife.

“We rely on the bay for recreation, for food, for subsistence,” said former state lawmaker and longtime Kaneohe resident Melodie Aduja, who is co-chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s environmental caucus.

“I’m flabbergasted actually. It’s preposterous that something like this would happen.”

The fine is part of a settlement between the DLNR’s staff and the Health Department.

The state Land Board will vote on the deal on Friday.

As part of the proposed settlement, the state also will be required to install a new wastewater treatment plant, which will likely cost several million dollars.

In 2018, the DLNR received $1 million to build a new plant but the bids submitted exceeded that amount. Last year, state lawmakers gave the department $3 million for a new plant. The procurement process is now underway.

“A new wastewater treatment plant has already been planned, and CIP funds have been allocated, and yet they were still delays,” said Aduja.

