First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers persist today, stronger winds with fewer showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern will continue through Friday for the central islands due to a lingering trough stalled in the area and a weak upper disturbance moving through. Drier conditions with moderate northeast trade winds will persist over and around Kauai. Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will build across the entire state this weekend, bringing mainly windward showers. Winds may shift out of the southeast and weaken early next week as another upper disturbance and front set up west of the state. Depending on the proximity of the developing disturbance, there could be an increase in shower activity and intensity, with the highest chances over the western end of the island chain.

A small, medium period northwest swell and a small short period north swell will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. Several overlapping south swells will keep steady near to slightly below seasonal surf moving into south facing shores through the weekend. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.