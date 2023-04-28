Episode 158: Message to survivors for Sexual Assault Awareness Month is ‘you’re not alone’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The CDC says more than 50% of women and almost 1 in 3 men experience sexual violence during their lifetime.

Lynn Costales Matsuoka, the executive director of the Sex Assault Treatment Center told us on “Muthaship”:

“If you have been impacted by sexual violence, we encourage you to reach out for services. We want you to know that you’re not alone and you don’t have to go through it alone.”

SATC is a program of Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Matsuoka explains the steps sexual abuse survivors should take to report it, how to report sexual abuse of a family member and the services offered at the SATC to support the emotional healing process of those sexually assaulted in Hawai’i.

The 24-hour hotline is 808-524-7273.

