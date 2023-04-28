Elevated levels of ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Kunia Village water system, DOH says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said another well in the Kunia Village water system contains elevated levels of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals.”

Officials said two of the most serious PFAS compounds were detected in Kunia Well 4.

And, data revealed the levels were significantly above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed limits.

This is in the same community where approximately 650 residents relied on bottled water since PFAs was first detected in another well nearly three months ago.

At least eight wells around Oahu have tested positive for “forever chemicals” in recent years.

Melodie Aduja, co-chair of the Hawaii Democratic Party’s Environmental Caucus, says she’s now skeptical of all drinking water.

“I know people don’t want to hear that but until the scene can be more exact, we really need to be careful,” Aduja said.

The Kunia Water Association said it hooked up an emergency line to the Schofield Barracks water system but after several weeks of required flushing they are still waiting for test results from a mainland lab.

That could take 30 more days.

“We really need to have a certified lab as soon as possible on the island, so whenever a spill happens a test could be done right away,” Aduja added.

Even if the tests come back clear, the Kunia Water Association recommended the water from Schofield should only be used for bathing and some cooking and not drinking.

Some residents are left wondering if their water will ever be restored.

“Apparently it was supposed to be two to three months but it could take longer because it’s not guaranteed,” said a Kunia Village resident.

They say living off of 5-gallon jugs for months is “not sustainable” and an “inconvenience.”

In the meantime, the association said they’re still working to find a permanent solution.

