Disney recasts role of David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake after past racial slurs surface

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disney has re-casted the role of David in their live action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Multiple media outlets initially reported Kahiau Machado would play Nani’s love interest “David Kawena.”

That was until allegations of past racial slurs surfaced online, drawing criticism.

Reports said Machado shared a Spotify playlist and an Instagram post that contained the N-word.

The Hawaii actor posted an apology on social media Thursday night saying he’s sorry for posting it online and he’s learned a lot since the posts he made as a teenager.

Machado said he promises to be a better example for the Native Hawaiian community.

Last Monday, Disney casted Kaipo Dudoit to be the new David.

