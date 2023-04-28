Tributes
Disney recasts role of David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake after past racial slurs surface

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disney has re-casted the role of David in their live action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Multiple media outlets initially reported Kahiau Machado would play Nani’s love interest “David Kawena.”

That was until allegations of past racial slurs surfaced online, drawing criticism.

Everything we know about the live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake casting so far

Reports said Machado shared a Spotify playlist and an Instagram post that contained the N-word.

The Hawaii actor posted an apology on social media Thursday night saying he’s sorry for posting it online and he’s learned a lot since the posts he made as a teenager.

Machado said he promises to be a better example for the Native Hawaiian community.

Last Monday, Disney casted Kaipo Dudoit to be the new David.

