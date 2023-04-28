DCCA hosts job fair as dozens of vacancies open up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job?

In Downtown Honolulu on Thursday, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs sought to recruit new faces with a job fair.

“Here in Hawaii the cost of living is pretty high so I think there’s a lot of room for improvement, but at the same time you have to start somewhere,” said attendee Debra Coleman.

DCCA is hiring dozens of positions from attorneys, program specialists, and financial examiners.

“Having more staff to fill a lot of the vacancies that we have will allow us to serve the public more efficiently,” said DCCA Insurance Commissioner, Gordon Ito.

