Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard in waters off Hawaii Island.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family members are remembering the Australian man who fell overboard on a Hawaii-bound cruise ship as a “kind, beautiful, gentle soul.”

The man has been identified as Warwick Tollemache, 35, of Brisbane.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for Tollemache on Thursday. Officials said he fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas about 11 p.m. Tuesday ― while the ship was about 500 miles south of Kona.

The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings.

On Wednesday morning, a Coast Guard aircrew deployed.

The Quantum of the Seas left Brisbane about two weeks ago and will dock in Honolulu on Friday.

The family issued the following statement about Tollemache:

“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Warwick. He was a kind, beautiful, and gentle soul who was adored by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

